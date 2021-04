Several people told police that they saw a bear traversing through a neighborhood in Framingham, Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

The black bear was first spotted on Spruce Street around 6:45 a.m., then Eleanor Road at 6:52 a.m. and last seen on Knight Road at 7:20 a.m., according to Framingham police.

The town's Animal Control and Environmental Police have been notified.