A brewery just north of Boston is shutting down.

According to a source, BearMoose Brewing Company in Everett is getting ready to close, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce BearMoose Brewing will be closing its doors. Our final day of operation will be April 19. This decision comes after much reflection and is due to a mix of unfortunate business circumstances that made it difficult to continue operating in the way we had always envisioned....While we're closing for now, who knows what the future holds? We're keeping the door ajar--just in case there are a few pints to fill in the future.

BearMoose first opened in the summer of 2019, moving into an old machine shop space on Revere Beach Parkway; the place includes a taproom and has focused on taproom sales of beer to-go, including cans and crowlers.

The address for BearMoose Brewing Company is 1934 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA, 02149. The website for the brewery is at https://www.bearmoosebrewing.com/