Beautiful Friday, Spectacular Weekend Ahead

The weekend is upon us, and the weather is looking spectacularly September-like. Comfortably warm, low humidity, full sunshine.

Far to the southeast in the Atlantic, however, Hurricane Earl continues on a rampage. Granted, it’s no threat to any land masses, it is churning up the water and sending big waves to the Eastern Seaboard. Already the threat of rip currents on our beaches is elevated, and more heavy surf and rip currents are expected for the weekend. Take heed of the risk. Now that Labor Day has passed, many public beaches do NOT have life guards on duty.

Warmth over the weekend may have some scrambling to the beaches, but this is no mid-summer hot spell. We’ll likely peak in the mid-80s in our warmest spots this weekend on Sunday. And this is a day that may feature an increase in clouds by afternoon.

Humidity is on the rise, too. The sticky air will eventually feed showers and possible storms into Tuesday as another slow-moving weather system moves in our direction. Beneficial rain is possible once again, so we can continue to chip away at the drought in the region.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!