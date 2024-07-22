Woman walking bicycle killed cross Bedford street; driver cited

A woman was killed by a driver who had a suspended license and may have been on his phone around the time of the crash in Bedford, Massachusetts, Saturday, authorities said.

The woman, a 53-year-old from Concord, was walking her bicycle across Concord Street where it intersects with the Reformatory Bike Path when she was hit by a Volkswagen GTI about 3:36 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Bedford police. The car's driver, a 34-year-old man from Billerica, stayed at the scene.

The woman was rushed to Lahey Hospital but was later pronounced dead, officials said Monday. Neither she nor the driver have been publicly identified.

The driver was cited over the crash, according to prosecutors and police. He is alleged to have been driving on a suspended license and using a cellphone while driving; his file was flagged with the Registry of Motor Vehicles, and he's due to appear in Concord District Court.

Previously, Bedford police had only said there was a serious crash that closed the road.

The state and local police investigation into what happened was continuing as of Monday afternoon, officials said.