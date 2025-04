A brush fire appears to be burning near Route 3 in Bedford, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Smoke could be seen rising from the woods near the highway and another road, and fire trucks were pulled over by the side of Route 3.

Firefighters could be seen trying to spray down the blaze. A highway ramp was shut down as well.

