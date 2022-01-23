Local

Bedford, N.H. Man Previously Reported Missing Found Dead in Car Crash

The initial investigation suggests that the vehicle had crashed well before it was first reported, according to police

By Parker Pence

A destroyed pickup truck is pictured next to the interstate.
NHSP

A 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was found down an embankment along Interstate 293 South at the off-ramp to Route 101 West in Bedford, New Hampshire on Sunday.

The operator of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries. He was later identified as Christopher M. Brooks (47) of Londonderry, N.H.

Brooks had been reported missing during the evening hours of January 22nd and an alert was sent to police departments across the state.

Police determined that the pickup truck had drifted off the roadway to the left and traveled down an embankment before striking a tree.

The exact time of the crash is unknown. Police say that their initial investigation suggests that the crash occurred well before it was first reported.

The crash continues to be under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact lead investigator Francisco Vicente at Francisco.A.Vicente@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-8745.

