Bedford, N.H. Man Previously Reported Missing Found Dead in Car Crash

A 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was found down an embankment along Interstate 293 South at the off-ramp to Route 101 West in Bedford, New Hampshire on Sunday.

The operator of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries. He was later identified as Christopher M. Brooks (47) of Londonderry, N.H.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Brooks had been reported missing during the evening hours of January 22nd and an alert was sent to police departments across the state.

Police determined that the pickup truck had drifted off the roadway to the left and traveled down an embankment before striking a tree.

The exact time of the crash is unknown. Police say that their initial investigation suggests that the crash occurred well before it was first reported.

The crash continues to be under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact lead investigator Francisco Vicente at Francisco.A.Vicente@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-8745.