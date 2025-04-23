A Massachusetts veterans affairs doctor is accused of receiving and possessing child sex abuse materials, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said Wednesday.

Sven Knudsen Ljaamo, 70, is a physician at the VA Medical Center in Bedford, Massachusetts. He was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, federal prosecutors say.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Prosecutors allege that they received a tip reporting suspected child abuse images had been uploaded to Ljaamo's account. An investigation found several images of child sex abuse on his devices, along with tens of thousands of pornography files, prosecutors said. Ljaamo, according to prosecutors, admitted to viewing, downloading and saving pornographic material involving female minors.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Ljaamo was held after an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Wednesday. A detention hearing is scheduled for April 29.

If convicted, Ljaamo could face a sentence up to 20 years in prison on each charge. The charge of receipt, specifically, carries a sentence of at least five years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative to target child sexual exploitation and abuse.