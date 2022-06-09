‘Bedtime Magic' Radio Host David Allan Boucher Retiring After 40 Years on the Air

David Allan Boucher announced Wednesday that he is retiring as the host of "Bedtime Magic" on MAGIC 106.7, the longest-running radio show in Boston.

Boucher has hosted the show, which airs weekdays from 7 p.m. to midnight, since its creation in 1982. According to a 2018 Boston Globe profile, he has intentionally kept his face hidden from the public, lending a sense of mystery to his persona.

MAGIC 106.7

"40 years is a long time and I feel very fortunate to have been able to spend that time at one dial position, one time slot, on one great radio station," he said in a statement released by the station. "I'm very grateful to the generations of freinds who spent so many years with us every night. Without them... there wouldn't have been a show."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a statement posted on Facebook, MAGIC 106.7 said Boucher hosted "Bedtime Magic" solo for 40 years and was the first voice on the radio station when it first signed on. "We will be celebrating his illustrious legacy with special programming, so continue to send in suggestions," the station said.

Fans of the Boston adult contemporary radio station lamented Boucher's retirement on Facebook while also wishing him well and thanking him for his many years spent entertaining them.

"It is the end of an era,' listener Maura Harrigan said. "Thank you, DA Boucher and Magic 106.7 for 40 years of Bedtime Magic. Best voice and best music after a long day, always particularly soothin during snowstorms!"

"Forty years?!!! Who does that? Congratulations," said Steve Klamkin.

"Absolutely broke my heart but enjoy your well deserved retirement," Jennifer Johnston added.

"Will miss your smooth, calming voice after these many years of Magic. I have been with you for most of those 40 years. Enjoy your much deserved retirement!" Patricia Camaioni said.

"First Matty in the Morning now David Allan Boucher?" said Kathy O'Callaghan Piote. "How are we supposed to start and end our days now?"

"This breaks my heart," longtime listener Cathy Rosaria said. "How will I ever get to sleep at night now? For 40 years bedtime magic was playing on my alarm clock radio. Yes, I still have the alarm clock radio. I listen to David’s soothing voice and music every night. But I will now put my selfishness aside to wish David a very happy retirement. Nobody deserves it more!"