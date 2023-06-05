Beer garden on Boston City Hall Plaza reopening this week

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the beer garden on City Hall Plaza wil re-open for the summer on Wednesday, June 7.

The city has selected D&D Beer Garden, a collaboration between local breweries Democracy Brewing of Roslindale and Distraction Brewing of Downtown Crossing, to partner with Jimmies Cafe of Roslindale to provide food and beverages for all ages.

“City Hall Plaza is a wonderful space for community members to come together,” Wu said in a statement. “I’m grateful to D&D Beer Garden, the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, and the Property Management Department for their work on this opportunity to liven up City Hall Plaza and help revitalize Downtown with a new destination.”

The city’s partnership with D&D Beer Garden is part of the administration’s efforts to revitalize downtown Boston with social and economic opportunities.

The beer garden's hours of operation will be from 4-9 p.m., from Tuesday through Friday, 12-9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12-8 p.m. on Sundays. Beginning later this month June, D&D’s hours will expand daily. The beer garden will also feature an array of programming, including live music, entertainment, art classes and showcases and yoga classes.

“Democracy Brewing and Distraction Brewing are proud to join forces to open a join beer garden located in City Hall Plaza,” said Michael Estey, the co-owner of Distraction Brewing Company. "Just in time to kick off the summer, there will be 12 tap lines flowing with beers from both breweries, events hosted all summer long and a great space for all ages to enjoy in the heart of Boston."

The contract with D&D Beer Garden will last until at least Dec. 31, 2024, the city said.

The city had opened a temporary beer garden on City Hall Plaza last fall, run by 67 Degrees Brewing out of Franklin, in an effort to bolster foot traffic and vibrancy downtown.