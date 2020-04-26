Local

New England Patriots

Belichick Shares Scouting Report on Nike, Dog Who Stole the Show on Draft Night

"He's fast," Belichick said. "Not as fast as the rabbits he's chasing, but he's close."

By Justin Leger

Jan 4, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.

There were 10 picks made by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the real star of the show for New England was Bill Belichick's dog, Nike.

Drafting from his Nantucket home, Belichick decided to take a break from the action and let Nike take over. The hilarious sight of Nike sitting in Belichick's chair with the Patriots on the clock made it onto ESPN's broadcast, and it prompted some A+ reactions from viewers.

Belichick gave the scouting report for Nike, who's an Alaskan Klee Kai, during his post-draft WebEx conference call.

"He's fast," Belichick said. "Not as fast as the rabbits he's chasing, but he's close. He's not that fast, but he's fast."

As for Nike's sudden celebrity status? Belichick credits that to girlfriend Linda Holliday.

"Yeah, Linda did a great job with Nike," he said. "As you can see, he's very personable, friendly, gets a lot of attention. I'll give her the kudos on that one."

Fast, no character concerns, sounds like an A+ draft grade for Belichick's pup.

