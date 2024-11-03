1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle and pickup truck collide in Bellingham

One person is dead and another hurt after a pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon in Bellingham, Massachusetts.

Bellingham police say the department's dispatch center received multiple 911 calls around 2:32 p.m. reporting a motor vehicle crash in the area of Depot Street and Box Pond Road.

Responding officers found a pickup truck and a motorcycle on scene, with the motorcyclist unresponsive on the ground, according to police.

First responders immediately began performing lifesaving first aid on the motorcycle operator, who was then taken to Milford Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

The pickup truck driver remained on scene and was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say initial reports suggest speed may have been a factor.

Further information is not being released at this time.