Bellingham police sergeant arrested on drunken driving charge in RI

An off-duty Bellingham, Massachusetts, police sergeant was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into a parked vehicle in Rhode Island early Thursday morning, his department said.

Sgt. Kevin Heenan was also arrested on a charge of carrying a firearm while intoxicated, according to the Bellingham Police Department. They didn't share many details about the incident in Woonsocket, and local police haven't shared any information about what happened.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Heenan is on paid administrative leave pending his arraignment, when his status will be reviewed, Bellingham police said. They also noted that an internal investigation is underway, separate from the criminal proceedings against Heenan, and that they've referred the incident to the Massachusetts POST Commission, through which police officers are certified in the state.

Bellingham police shared the news release announcing Heenan's arrest with a statement: "The below press release is being shared in the interest of transparency, accountability, and procedural justice. A comprehensive internal affairs investigation is underway, and the actions we are investigating will have consequences. We remain fully committed to upholding the public’s trust and applying the law equally, without favor and without exception."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It wasn't immediately clear if Heenan had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Bellingham is about seven miles from Woonsocket.