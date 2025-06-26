Massachusetts

Bellingham police sergeant arrested on drunken driving charge in RI

By Asher Klein

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

An off-duty Bellingham, Massachusetts, police sergeant was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into a parked vehicle in Rhode Island early Thursday morning, his department said.

Sgt. Kevin Heenan was also arrested on a charge of carrying a firearm while intoxicated, according to the Bellingham Police Department. They didn't share many details about the incident in Woonsocket, and local police haven't shared any information about what happened.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Heenan is on paid administrative leave pending his arraignment, when his status will be reviewed, Bellingham police said. They also noted that an internal investigation is underway, separate from the criminal proceedings against Heenan, and that they've referred the incident to the Massachusetts POST Commission, through which police officers are certified in the state.

Bellingham police shared the news release announcing Heenan's arrest with a statement: "The below press release is being shared in the interest of transparency, accountability, and procedural justice. A comprehensive internal affairs investigation is underway, and the actions we are investigating will have consequences. We remain fully committed to upholding the public’s trust and applying the law equally, without favor and without exception."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It wasn't immediately clear if Heenan had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Bellingham is about seven miles from Woonsocket.

More Bellingham news

Bellingham Jun 9

RI bicyclist killed in Bellingham crash as juvenile driver faces criminal citation

Massachusetts Feb 12

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle while crossing street in Bellingham

Massachusetts Nov 2, 2024

1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle and pickup truck collide in Bellingham

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCrime and CourtsRhode IslandBellinghamWoonsocket
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us