Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Beloved Bar Closes, Mexican Restaurant Group Expands: This Week's Food News

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Tenoch Mexican

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 1 and May 7, 2023.

Tasting Counter at Aeronaut Brewing Company in Somerville Is Closing, But Could It Continue On?
An award-winning dining spot that focuses on tasting menus is losing its space, though it appears that it could continue on in some form.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tenoch Opens in Malden
A local group of Mexican restaurants has expanded to another new location, with this one being north of the city.
Full Story

Sligo Pub in Somerville's Davis Square Is Closing
A beloved Somerville bar that has been in business for a long time is shutting down.
Full Story

Union Street Restaurant in Newton Centre Is Closing
A longtime restaurant and bar that briefly closed six years ago before reopening under new ownership is getting ready to shut down permanently.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 15 mins ago

Spring Weather Stretch Settling in Across New England

Worcester 38 mins ago

Girls Inc. of Worcester Pauses Programs After Placing Top Officials on Leave

Revival Cafe + Kitchen Plans to Open in Lexington Center
A trio of Boston-area cafes recently closed one of its locations, but there will eventually be three locations once again.
Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us