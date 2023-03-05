Local

Beloved Cambridge Spot Closing, Michelin-Starred Chef Bringing Restaurant to Downtown Boston: This Week's Food News

By Boston Restaurant Talk

This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.

These are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories from the past week or so:

Atwood's Tavern in Cambridge Is Closing
A beloved restaurant, bar, and music venue in Cambridge is saying farewell.
Full Story

Fabio Trabocchi May Be Opening a Location of Del Mar in Boston
It looks like an award-winning Italian chef may be bringing one of his concepts to Boston.
Full Story

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar Plans to Open in the PlantPub Space in Boston's Fenway
It appears that a South Boston restaurant known for its Mexican fare and seafood may replace a vegan pub in the Fenway.
Full Story

Hook + Line Plans to Open in Boston's Seaport District; Thomas Schlesinger-Guidelli Behind It
A new restaurant may be on its way to the Boston waterfront, and a well-known name is involved.
Full Story

7ate9 Bakery in Somerville Is Closing
A Somerville bakery will soon be saying farewell.
Full Story

