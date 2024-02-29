Beloved local reverend identified as victim of deadly crash in Newburyport

A beloved local reverend from Newburyport, Massachusetts, has been identified as the person struck and killed by a pickup truck Wednesday evening.

Helen Murgida, 81, was killed when she was hit by a Ford pickup truck near the intersection of Green and Pleasant streets, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Update: victim identified as Rev. Helen Murgida; she was on her way to deliver a prayer at the mayor’s State of the City speech when she was killed crossing the street in Newburyport. @NBC10Boston https://t.co/y43aQnhozH pic.twitter.com/SwJ0aJsWrN — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) February 29, 2024

The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Newburyport posted a tribute to Rev. Murgida, who served as an affiliate minister, on social media Thursday. She was described as "a woman of grace and dignity" who worked with children who have special needs and their families.

"She was a devoted advocate for ending the stigma associated with mental health issues and invisible disabilities. Her long career working on behalf of children with special needs is legendary. She loved everyone, without exception," the post reads.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene and no charges or citations have been issued.

