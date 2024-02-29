Newburyport

Beloved local reverend identified as victim of deadly crash in Newburyport

Police in Newburyport, Massachusetts, say a female pedestrian was hit by a Ford pickup truck around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday

By Thea DiGiammerino

A beloved local reverend from Newburyport, Massachusetts, has been identified as the person struck and killed by a pickup truck Wednesday evening.

Helen Murgida, 81, was killed when she was hit by a Ford pickup truck near the intersection of Green and Pleasant streets, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Newburyport posted a tribute to Rev. Murgida, who served as an affiliate minister, on social media Thursday. She was described as "a woman of grace and dignity" who worked with children who have special needs and their families.

"She was a devoted advocate for ending the stigma associated with mental health issues and invisible disabilities. Her long career working on behalf of children with special needs is legendary. She loved everyone, without exception," the post reads.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene and no charges or citations have been issued.

