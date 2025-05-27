Boston Restaurant Talk

Beloved Middle Eastern restaurant in Somerville has closed

By Boston Restaurant Talk

It looks like a Middle Eastern spot in Somerville has shut down.

According to multiple posts on social media, including a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Sam's Falafel & Shawarma is no longer in business, with several posters saying that the last day for the Highland Avenue eatery was Sunday. In addition to falafel and shawarma, Sam's offered such options as lentil soup, tabouli, stuffed grape leaves, baba ghanouj, kabobs, and garlic lemon eggplant.

The address for the now-closed Sam's Falafel & Shawarma was 215 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA, 02143.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

