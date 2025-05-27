Beloved Middle Eastern restaurant in Somerville has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a Middle Eastern spot in Somerville has shut down.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to multiple posts on social media, including a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Sam's Falafel & Shawarma is no longer in business, with several posters saying that the last day for the Highland Avenue eatery was Sunday. In addition to falafel and shawarma, Sam's offered such options as lentil soup, tabouli, stuffed grape leaves, baba ghanouj, kabobs, and garlic lemon eggplant.

The address for the now-closed Sam's Falafel & Shawarma was 215 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA, 02143.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

