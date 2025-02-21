Health

Beloved seal at New Bedford zoo dies of bird flu

Massachusetts is seeing its biggest bird flu outbreak since 2021, according to state health officials

By Thea DiGiammerino

A beloved seal at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Massachusetts, died of bird flu, zoo officials said.

Laboratory testing confirmed that Blue, a 21-year-old harbor seal, died of complications from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or avian flu. The zoo said he likely contracted the disease from a wild bird.

Blue was a popular resident, sometimes painting pieces of art that would be sold to benefit the zoo.

The other two seals that live in the habitat were separated from Blue when he began showing symptoms and are in good health, zoo officials said. There is no threat to guests, they added.

Massachusetts is seeing its biggest bird flu outbreak since 2021, according to state health officials. While human cases are rare, the disease can spread rapidly in wild and domestic bird populations. There has also been an increase in cases reported in cows. People who regularly work with poultry and livestock are more likely to contract the virus and should take safety precautions.

Nationally, reports of outbreaks have been on the rise and the disease is being blamed for skyrocketing egg costs.

Residents are being asked to report observations of sick or dead birds to MassWildlife if five or more birds are found at a single location at the following link: mass.gov/reportbirds. Sick or dead poultry or other domestic birds should be reported to the Department of Agricultural Resources' Division of Animal Health at 617-626-1795 or online at mass.gov/reportpoultry

