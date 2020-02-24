Local
Ben Affleck Provides New Details on His Text Messages From Tom Brady

By Jackie Bruno

Actor Ben Affleck is further dishing on some group text messages between himself, his buddy Matt Damon, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

While discussing his newest film, "The Way Back" on ESPN's Get Up, Affleck talked about how he had a text chain going with Damon and Brady. He mentioned how he and Damon have been grilling Brady about where he will be playing next year.

Affleck admitted to NBC10 Boston that he has received some more messages from Brady but they haven't been too revealing.

"I have gotten some texts from Tom, but he is very tight-lipped about his future," Affleck said. "As I said before, he has the right to make all the money in the world. I hope he gets paid, and I hope they say 'Whatever it is you can get, we'll match it. Stick around.'"

Affleck added that he wouldn't be able to watch Brady in a New York Jets uniform saying, "that would be death."

