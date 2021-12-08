Local

Ben & Jerry's to Open New Location in Greater Boston

A popular ice cream company with roots up north is opening a new shop in Cambridge.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, a hiring sign for Ben & Jerry's is now up in the old Emack & Bolio's space within the Porter Square Shopping Center, though the sign shows "Harvard Square" on it. An earlier Cambridge Day article mentioned that Ben & Jerry's would indeed be coming to Porter Square, and it now appears that the Harvard Square outlet might planning to reopen as well, possibly in a new location within the square (as soon as we find out more about that location, we will post an update here).

The Vermont-based Ben & Jerry's has a handful of locations in the Greater Boston area, including in the Back Bay (two), Faneuil Hall, the Seaport District, Watertown, Braintree, and Natick, along with a kiosk by the New England Aquarium.

The address for the upcoming location of Ben & Jerry's in Porter Square is 23 White Street, Cambridge, MA, 02140. The website for the company can be found at https://www.benjerry.com/

