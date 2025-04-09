[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A small group of sandwiches shops with roots in Maine will be opening another location in the Greater Boston area, and this one will be in the heart of the city.

According to a Bluesky post from @conciergeboston.bsky.social, Bennett's Sandwich Shop is planning to open in Downtown Crossing, moving into the space on Summer Street that had been home to Grainmaker until it closed down approximately a year ago. Once it opens, the new location will join others locally in the Fenway and in Burlington, along with restaurants in Portsmouth, NH, Salem, NH, and Kennebunk, ME, the last of which is the original and has been a popular spot with beachgoers since 1982.

Bennett's Sandwich Shop is known in part for its lobster rolls and cheesesteaks.

The address for the upcoming location of Bennett's Sandwich Shop in Downtown Crossing is 91 Summer Street, Boston, MA, 02110. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.bennettssandwichshop.com/