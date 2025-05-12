Massachusetts

Bentley University student dies in ‘tragic accident' during senior class trip to Bahamas

Gaurav Jaisingh died after falling from a balcony, school officials said

By Marc Fortier

A student at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, died in what the school described as a "tragic accident" during the school's annual senior class trip to the Bahamas.

"We are profoundly sad to confirm that one of our students, Gaurav Jaisingh, passed away last night in a tragic accident during the annual senior class trip in the Bahamas," Bentley said in a statement. "We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends and loved ones."

The school said while local authorities are investigating, it appears that Jaisingh accidentally fell from a balcony. They said additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

"This is an enormous tragedy for our community," Bentley said in its statement.

Counseling resources are being provided for anyone impacted by Jaisingh's death, and said anyone who needs support should reach out ot the university's counseling center.

Bentley University is a private university with about 5,600 students.

