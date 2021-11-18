Berklee College of Music Cancels Classes Due to COVID Outbreak

Berklee College of Music in Boston has canceled classes on Thursday due to a COVID-19 outbreak on campus.

The school will return to remote learning on Friday through next Tuesday, when Thanksgiving break is scheduled to begin. Thirty-seven students have tested positive since Nov. 10.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Classes will be cancelled for Thursday, November 18, and we will be working with faculty to move to remote instruction beginning Friday, November 19," the school said in an alert posted to its website. "This mode of instruction will be in effect through Tuesday, November 23. Essential campus operations will remain open under current masking protocols, including residence halls and dining facilities. Administrative offices will remain in operation, and student appointments with staff and faculty can occur remotely during this time."

Three top Boston doctors talk about booster side effects and whether the shot is really necessary, explain what to do if you've been exposed and offer holiday guidance as experts warn of a winter surge on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

Massachusetts health officials reported 2,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases -- the most in one day since September -- on Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 823,800 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,826.

The last time the Department of Public health reported at least 2,650 confirmed COVID cases in one day was Sept. 15, according to archival data. But that report included "a backlog of testing results" from several prior. The prior high had been in February.

State health officials also say the positivity rate is the highest it has been since August.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 2.84% Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.