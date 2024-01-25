Berklee student convicted of cyberstalking person advocating for democracy in China

A student at the Berklee College of Music was convicted in federal court in Boston on Thursday of stalking and threatening an individual who was advocating for democracy in China.

Xiaolei Wu, 26, was convicted on one count of cyberstalking and one count of interstate transmissions of threatening communication after a 4-day trial. Each charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Wu, who is a Chinese citizen, was arrested in December 2022 after a criminal complaint was filed against him for stalking an individual who posted a flyer near the Berklee campus that read "We Want Freedom" and "Stand with Chinese People" in October of that year.

Between Oct. 22-24, Wu used WeChat, Instagram and email to threaten the safety of the individual and their family. Wu also posted the victim's email address online, reported the victim to a member of the Chinese government and urged others online to harass the victim and find where the they were living.

Wu is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24.