Crime and Courts

2 people walking dog sought in 9 break-in attempts in Berkley, police say

Police have been reviewing surveillance footage — one of the women was seen on video from inside of a vehicle — and asked anyone who lives in the area to check their own security footage and report anything suspicious

By Asher Klein

A person suspected in a spate of vehicle break-ins in Berkley, Massachusetts, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, as released by local police.
Handout

Police are looking for two women believed to be connected to a rash of break-ins and attempted break-ins in Berkley, Massachusetts, on Valentine's Day.

Berkley police released images Wednesday showing one of the women they suspect is connected to the incidents, involving nine vehicles, in the neighborhoods of Tide Meadows Drive and Cranberry Lane, asking anyone with information about what happened or the person pictured to reach out.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Investigators believe that the two women were walking with a dog when the break-ins and attempted break-ins took place, between 1 and 2 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Police didn't share what was taken.

Police have been reviewing surveillance footage — one of the women was seen on video from inside of a vehicle — and asked anyone who lives in the area to check their own security footage and report anything suspicious that might help investigators by calling 508-822-7040 or emailing Sgt.Realini@Berkleyma.us.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

They also asked anyone who may know the suspects to reach out.

More Berkley news

Massachusetts Jan 14

Driver killed after crashing into work truck in breakdown lane on Route 24 in Berkley

Aug 10, 2024

One person killed in Route 24 crash

Massachusetts Apr 17, 2024

RAW VIDEO: 2 arrested after stealing car, leading police on chase in southern Mass.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us