2 people walking dog sought in 9 break-in attempts in Berkley, police say

Police are looking for two women believed to be connected to a rash of break-ins and attempted break-ins in Berkley, Massachusetts, on Valentine's Day.

Berkley police released images Wednesday showing one of the women they suspect is connected to the incidents, involving nine vehicles, in the neighborhoods of Tide Meadows Drive and Cranberry Lane, asking anyone with information about what happened or the person pictured to reach out.

Investigators believe that the two women were walking with a dog when the break-ins and attempted break-ins took place, between 1 and 2 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Police didn't share what was taken.

Police have been reviewing surveillance footage — one of the women was seen on video from inside of a vehicle — and asked anyone who lives in the area to check their own security footage and report anything suspicious that might help investigators by calling 508-822-7040 or emailing Sgt.Realini@Berkleyma.us.

They also asked anyone who may know the suspects to reach out.