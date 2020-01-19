Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
NH Primary

Sanders Says Gender, Age Both Pose Obstacles to Candidates

Sanders said, "I'm 78 years of age. That's a problem."

By Hunter Woodall

By Hunter Woodall

88212527
Getty Images

Bernie Sanders made a comparison Sunday between the challenges women face in politics today and his running for president at the age of 78 as the Democratic presidential candidate continues to face questions over his recent feud with Elizabeth Warren on sexism in politics.

During an hourlong appearance on New Hampshire Public Radio, Sanders was asked if he thinks female candidates have a different experience as presidential candidates than him and whether gender is still an obstacle for female politicians.

Sanders answered yes, but that "everybody has their own sets of problems.''

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

priests suspended 23 mins ago

2 Mass. Priests Suspended Amid Decades Old Abuse Complaints

Ashland 1 hour ago

Oh, Deer: Rescue Team Saves Animal Trapped on Ashland Reservoir

Sanders said of himself, "I'm 78 years of age. That's a problem."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NH PrimaryElizabeth WarrenBernie SandersNew Hampshire Public Radio
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us