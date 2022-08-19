Bernie Sanders to Visit Cambridge for Rally Against Corporate Greed

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will be in Massachusetts this weekend for a workers' rights rally.

Sanders' event, called "The Working Class: Fighting Back Against Corporate Greed," will take place at Cambridge Common Park at 1 p.m. Sunday. It is being held in partnership with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Association of Flight Attendants-Communications Workers of America.

"The rallies come at a time when the U.S. is experiencing a historic labor uprising," Sanders' office said in its announcement of the event. "From Starbucks to Amazon, and across dozens of industries, working Americans are organizing new unions and going on strike for better pay and safer working conditions."

A strike at a Commonwealth Avenue Starbucks near Boston University is the longest job action at any location nationwide. Workers have been picketing since July 18.

Sanders will speak at the event alongside IBT General President Sean O'Brien and Sara Nelson, president of AFA-CWA.

The event heads to Cambridge a day after a rally in Philadelphia.