Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders to Visit Cambridge for Rally Against Corporate Greed

Sen. Bernie Sanders, alongside leaders of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Association of Flight Attendants-Communications Workers of America, will speak Sunday at Cambridge Common Park at an event called "The Working Class: Fighting Back Against Corporate Greed"

By Mike Pescaro

Bernie Sanders
Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will be in Massachusetts this weekend for a workers' rights rally.

Sanders' event, called "The Working Class: Fighting Back Against Corporate Greed," will take place at Cambridge Common Park at 1 p.m. Sunday. It is being held in partnership with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Association of Flight Attendants-Communications Workers of America.

"The rallies come at a time when the U.S. is experiencing a historic labor uprising," Sanders' office said in its announcement of the event. "From Starbucks to Amazon, and across dozens of industries, working Americans are organizing new unions and going on strike for better pay and safer working conditions."

A strike at a Commonwealth Avenue Starbucks near Boston University is the longest job action at any location nationwide. Workers have been picketing since July 18.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sanders will speak at the event alongside IBT General President Sean O'Brien and Sara Nelson, president of AFA-CWA.

The event heads to Cambridge a day after a rally in Philadelphia.

This article tagged under:

Bernie SandersMassachusettsCambridgeunionFlight Attendant
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us