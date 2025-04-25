Bertucci's declares bankruptcy again, closes 3 more Massachusetts locations

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local chain of Italian restaurants has declared bankruptcy once again, and with it, at least three more locations in the region have closed.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via the nrn.com website), Bertucci's has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, while also saying that outlets in Braintree, Mansfield, and North Andover have shuttered, which has been confirmed on the chain's website (all three have been removed from the locations section). The closing of these three Bertucci's means that the only ones left inside Route 495 are in West Roxbury, Newton, Medford, Waltham, Reading, Norwood, Hingham, Chelmsford, and Framingham.)

As mentioned in an article here, Bertucci's--which had also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018 and again in 2022--debuted a new quick-service concept called Bertucci's Pronto in downtown Boston this week.

The website for Bertucci's is at https://www.bertuccis.com/

