Bertucci's Files for Bankruptcy Once Again

A local chain of Italian restaurants that declared bankruptcy a few years back has done so again.

According to an article from the Restaurant Business website, Bertucci's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, citing both the pandemic and inflation as reasons for the filing. With the 2018 bankruptcy came a change in ownership along with the closing of some of its locations, but it is not known whether there will be another ownership change this time around, nor is it known if any outlets will be shuttering due to the filing (locations in Brockton, Canton, and Marlborough have been removed from their website though it isn't known if these closed before the bankruptcy filing).

The Bertucci's chain, which is headquartered in Northborough, first started out in Somerville in 1981. Its website can be found at https://www.bertuccis.com/