Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Bertucci's in Woburn Has Closed

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Trail's end 1122

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has closed, and this is its second outlet north of Boston to shutter over the past few months.

According to multiple sources, Bertucci's in Woburn is no longer in business, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website confirming this, as the Commerce Way restaurant is no longer listed. Early in the summer, a location of the chain in Andover also closed, while a few others have shut down over the past several years as well, including at Alewife in Cambridge, Kenmore Square in Boston, Faneuil Hall, and Wellesley.

The address for the now-closed location of Bertucci's in Woburn was 17 Commerce Way, Woburn, MA,01801. The website for the chain is at https://www.bertuccis.com/

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us