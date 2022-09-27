Bertucci's in Woburn Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has closed, and this is its second outlet north of Boston to shutter over the past few months.

According to multiple sources, Bertucci's in Woburn is no longer in business, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website confirming this, as the Commerce Way restaurant is no longer listed. Early in the summer, a location of the chain in Andover also closed, while a few others have shut down over the past several years as well, including at Alewife in Cambridge, Kenmore Square in Boston, Faneuil Hall, and Wellesley.

The address for the now-closed location of Bertucci's in Woburn was 17 Commerce Way, Woburn, MA,01801. The website for the chain is at https://www.bertuccis.com/