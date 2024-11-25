New, ‘take-out friendly' Bertucci's concept opening in downtown Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local chain of Italian restaurants is bringing a brand new concept to the heart of Boston.

According to a press release, Bertucci's Pronto is planning to open on Tremont Street by Government Center, with this being the first location of the "expedited, take-out-friendly" dining spot from the Bertucci's chain. Once it opens next spring, the new 34-seat eatery will offer such options as breakfast pizza and breakfast sandwiches, along with salads, rolls, lunch/early dinner sandwiches, and their signature brick oven pizzas.

Bertucci's first started out in 1981 in Somerville's Davis Square and is currently headquartered in Northborough; its website can be found at bertuccis.com.

