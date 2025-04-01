Yet another Bertucci's restaurant in Mass. has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local chain of Italian restaurants continues to shrink, as yet another location has shuttered.

According to Nick Russo of NBC10 WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, Bertucci's in Plymouth is no longer in business, with a check on the locations section of the website confirming this. It has been removed from the site.

Two others in the region have recently closed as well -- in Holliston and Swampscott -- and only three now remain inside Route 128 (in West Roxbury, Newton, and Medford) while other outlets between Routes 128 and 495 can still be found in Braintree, Waltham, Reading, Norwood, Hingham, Framingham, Mansfield, and Andover.

The address for the now-closed Plymouth location of Bertucci's was 6 Plaza Way, Plymouth, MA, 02360. The website for all locations can be found at bertuccis.com.

