Best Places to Live: Cambridge Ranked #2 City in the U.S.

Cambridge, Mass. has been ranked the second-best city to live in the U.S. according to a new rankings report from Niche.

Cambridge came in just behind The Woodlands, Texas to claim the #2 spot, up from #5 last year. Here are this year's top five cities, according to the report:

The Woodlands, TX Cambridge, MA Naperville, IL Arlington, VA Overland Park, KS

There were 228 cities ranked and 18,515 towns and neighborhoods.

Niche is aimed at working with students and families by creating rankings to help users decide on the best schools and colleges. The company provides profiles on schools and places to help families make these key decisions, according to their website.

The company creates its rankings based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS and CDC, as well as millions of resident reviews. They look at factors like affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, schools and other factors when deciding its ranking. For more on their methodology, Methodology for Niche Places to Live Rankings.

Here's the breakdown - Cambridge earned an A+ for its nightlife, health & fitness options, outdoor activities, commute and being "good for families", an A for its public schools and diversity, a B for jobs, B- for weather, a C for cost of living and housing, and C+ for crime and safety.

For the full set of rankings, click here.