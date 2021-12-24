Local

Beverly

Beverly Farmers Go to Court in Effort to Keep Roosters

A Massachusetts husband and wife who operate a small farm in Beverly have gone to court in an effort to keep their roosters.

The Salem News reports Friday that Brian and Anita Deeley in their complaint filed this week said the city Board of Health overstepped its authority by ordering them to remove the roosters from their 19-acre farm.

The city Health Director ordered the Deeleys to remove the roosters after a neighbor complained about noise and the couple was prohibited from having roosters by a permit issued in 2015.

The city asked that the suit be dismissed.

