Teacher strikes underway in three North Shore towns

Teachers in three North Shore towns are taking to the picket line.

Educators in Beverly and Gloucester voted to strike on Thursday. On Friday, Marblehead also authorized a strike, starting Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

All three districts are striking over stalled contract negotiations. Under state law, public employees are prohibited from striking, making all of the strikes illegal.

In Marblehead Saturday, union leader met with the Marblehead School Committee to continue negotiations. According to the school committee, the union refused to made concessions to their proposals and plans continue for the strike despite a cease and desist order from the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In Beverly Saturday, the school committee chair made it clear that she's optimistic students and teachers will be back in class Tuesday, the next scheduled day of classes with the Veterans Day holiday. But it's unclear if both parties will come to an agreement by then.

Educators picketed outside Beverly City Hall on Saturday, teachers and paraprofessionals fighting for what they're calling a fair contract to better serve their students. For nine months, the teachers association and the Beverly School Committee have been negotiating. The union says teachers and paraprofessionals are underpaid, schools are understaffed, and classrooms are too full.

Committee chair Rachel Abell said they've provided strong proposals to the Beverly Teachers Association concerning social emotional support, the use of personal days and curriculum. Those proposals are being reviewed.

Abell also said from day one they've believed that educators deserve fair wages and an increase that meets the current cost of living, but the teachers association proposal would create a projected shortfall of $14.4 million over the next three years.

"This does not take into account any of the contract items that have monetary value, including paid parental leave, longevity, reimbursement, and tuition reimbursement for educators," she said. "We are continuing to work in good faith to reach a swift agreement that is fair to our educators and remains within the limits of our cities budget."

Educators say they've been patient and it's time for change.

"We've been waiting for so long to be invested in the way that we invest in our students and it's just so hard to see them struggle when they don't have what they need. I’m really not sure what's taking so long to get over the hump here in Beverly," Paul Drake, a paraprofessional, said.

As of Saturday evening, the sides had reached a tentative agreement on school community health and safety, according to the school committee. Other topics, including continuing education, educator workdays and paraprofessionals, remain on the table.

There is a solidarity rally scheduled for Monday in Gloucester for all three districts currently on strike.