Beverly man threatening antisemitic violence had guns, Nazi flag, police say

A Massachusetts man accused of threatening violence against Jewish people has been arrested, police in Beverly said Monday.

Matthew Scouras, a 34-year-old Beverly man, allegedly threatened to rape Jewish women and encouraged others online to shoot people outside of synagogues. Nazi paraphernalia and illegal weapons were found in a search of his Essex Street home, according to investigators.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation notified local authorities Thursday that someone in the city had posted the antisemitic threats on a message board, the Beverly Police Department said.

Officers visited his home before the department obtained a search warrant, ultimately finding a Nazi flag, a 9mm Glock "ghost gun" without a serial number, three large-capacity magazine rifles, a jig to used to drill holes in polymer pistol handles, scopes, rifle stocks and other gun parts, including 11 lower receivers for rifles, which police say are each legally considered a different gun under Massachusetts law.

Police also seized over $70,000 in cash, a cellphone and two desktop computers.

Scouras was arrested Saturday and held for a mental health screening, police said.

Charges against Scouras include 12 counts of unlicensed firearm possession, as well as single counts of threats to destroy a place of worship, willful communication of a threat with a dangerous item, making of a firearm without a serial number, possession of a large capacity feeding device, illegal possession of ammunition and improper storage of a firearm.

Scouras was arraigned Monday and held without bail, police said. A detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13. It was not immediately clear if Scouras had an attorney.