Person With Weapon in Beverly Taken Into Custody After Police Issue Warning

A person with a weapon barricaded themselves in the area of Lovett Street in Beverly, Massachusetts, Wednesday evening, prompting police to ask people to clear the area.

"There is a heavy police presence in the area of Lovett Street. The department is requesting all residents avoid the area at this time," Beverly police said on Facebook as the situation unfolded.

Police Chief John LeLacheur said the incident had to do with the barricaded person, who was safely taken into custody and brought to a hospital.