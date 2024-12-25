Beverly police seek missing woman

Police in Beverly, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing person they say is possibly endangered.

Authorities say Owen Kasozi was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday near the J.C. Philips nature preserve on Cabot Street.

Beverly police did not give a physical description of Kasozi, but shared a photo of her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-922-1212.