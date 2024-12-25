Beverly police seek missing woman

Police in Beverly, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing person they say is possibly endangered.
Authorities say Owen Kasozi was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday near the J.C. Philips nature preserve on Cabot Street.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Beverly police did not give a physical description of Kasozi, but shared a photo of her.
Anyone with information is asked to call 978-922-1212.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.