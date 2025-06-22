Pilot who died in small plane crash in Beverly identified as 30-year-old Mass. man

Authorities have identified the pilot who died when a small plane crashed just after takeoff Thursday morning near the airport in Beverly, Massachusetts.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office says Geoffrey Andrews, 30, of Melrose, was killed in the single-engine plane crash on Sam Fonzo Drive near Beverly Regional Airport.

The incident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and Massachusetts State Police.

Beverly police and fire departments responded to the industrial park just outside the airport around 8:45 a.m. Thursday and found a single-engine piston aircraft with significant damage that appeared to be resting against a utility pole. There were two men trapped inside.

Andrews was pronounced dead on scene, police said, while his passenger was flown to a hospital with critical injuries. His name has not been released, and there was no update on his condition.

According to an online fundraiser, Andrews and his wife Gentry were expecting their first child in October and he was so excited.

His family says they are devastated and heartbroken, describing Andrews as a charismatic, beautiful soul who cared deeply for his loved ones, always had a kind word for others and loved flying.

Andrews deeply loved his career and immersed himself in the world of aerospace engineering and dreamed of someday having the opportunity to become an astronaut, the fundraiser continued. He was proud to be a staff scientist for MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

"He was almost always seen sporting a bow tie and a smile. He loved cooking, baking, nature, was a talented amateur photographer and was oddly passionate about scuba diving. He loved music, often played piano, and sang in choirs for much of his life including with Gentry," the fundraising website read.

The Andrews family says they trust investigators will conduct a thorough investigation into what happened and are praying for his passenger.

It is unclear what caused the plane to go down, but the NTSB is investigating.

According to an NTSB senior air safety investigator, Andrews was headed for New York and the plane was only in the air for about a minute when it went down.

“The pilot just said he had some sort of problem with his engine and wanted to return. So it all happened very quickly," Leah Read told NBC10 Boston.

Someone at the airport reportedly saw smoke underneath the aircraft near the landing gear shortly after takeoff.

“It was described to me as puff of not black smoke but dark smoke coming from the area maybe behind the engine near the landing gear,” Read added.

The recovered Mooney M20 plane, a fixed-wing single-engine aircraft with four seats, was taken to a secure location in western Massachusetts, where the investigation will continue.

Speaking on scene, Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur said one victim was found dead inside the small plane, and the second victim was in critical condition before transport.