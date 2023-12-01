Beware of shipping scams during the holidays

Chances are you’ve made some online purchases recently and you’re expecting some packages.

Remember to triple check all those shipping notifications to make sure you’re not falling victim to a scam.

Scammers are taking advantage of the holiday shopping and shipping frenzy through email and text.

They can appear as:

Fake final notices that delivery of a package has been suspended with a tracking link

Status updates on packages

Links to schedule a delivery

Links to confirm receipt of a package that is scheduled for delivery

Emails asking to click and give confirmation to ship order

“These [scams] are usually a tracking link, a message that the shipper is having difficulty and they want you to click on the link. So, we encourage people if you receive an email or a text message with a link, don't click on it. Make sure that you're going directly to the business in which you purchased a product.” says Paul Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

Some of these messages look authentic. If you mistakenly click on one, it can be problematic.

“Clicking the link can either take you to a form that asks for personal identifying information or to a site that downloads unfortunately malware onto your computer or your cell phone,” Fleming said. “They're looking to gain personal and or financial information, and that's what you're unfortunately unlocking when you click these unsolicited links.”

The BBB is also warning about another version of this scam.

“Scammers will place a note on your door that claims they are having challenges delivering a package to you. They ask for a phone call. You call the number to reschedule, and they end up getting your information. So, you just want to again, be cautious. Even if there's a tag on your door, go directly to the business. Don't just call the number and, you know, be hopeful that is that it is the legitimate company.”

Keep track of what you’ve ordered to better understand what is coming and when.

If you receive any information about an unexpected package delivery, err on the side of caution. Don’t click on links – go directly to the delivery carrier’s website directly or log in and use the retailer’s tracking tools.