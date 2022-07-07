Local

‘Beyond King Tut' Immersive Exhibit to Open in Boston on Friday

The immersive and theatrical experience will be open Friday, July 8 through the beginning of October

By Glenn Jones

100 years after the amazing discovery of his tomb, National Geographic is bringing the legendary story of King Tut to Boston's South End.

National Geographic's newest exhibit, "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience" will transport visitors back 3,000 years to the 18th dynasty, when 9-year-old Tutankhamun was made pharaoh of Ancient Egypt, and went on to rule for around a decade.

"We hope this exhibit brings you there," said Mark Lach, creative director of the exhibit. "You walk inside these wonderful four walls, and you are transported into Egypt and King Tut's room."

Boston's SoWa Power Station has transformed into nine distinct galleries that will be featured in the exhibit, including a replication of Tut's burial chamber, his tomb, and even the afterlife.

"An interactive exhibit is great for all ages," said Kathryn Keane, Vice President of Public Experiences at National Geographic. "[Students] will learn about mummification and the Egyptian way of life."

But the experience won't feature actual historical artifacts. Instead, the exhibit uses projections of images taken by National Geographic, creating the illusion that the guests are actually visiting these places.

According to the museum, this presents the "next generation of visual storytelling exhibitions."

The immersive and theatrical experience will be open Friday, July 8, through the beginning of October.

Guests must purchase tickets online ahead of their visit, and National Geographic is offering a family pack and military discount. Tickets range in price, from $28 to $83. Those interesting in buying tickets can visit this site for more information.

