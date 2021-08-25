Beyond Pumpkin Spice: Dunkin' and Harpoon Are Collaborating on 3 New Beers

For the last few years, Dunkin' and Boston's Harpoon Brewery have collaborated on a drink that combines two of their most popular offerings, coffee and beer.

The Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale is coming back this year, the companies said Wednesday, a few weeks before pumpkin spice season begins. But three new brews will be joining it on the shelves this September.

Harpoon and Dunkin' are debuting a blueberry matcha IPA, a maple creme blonde ale and midnight American porter this year, the companies announced. Each of the limited releases combines something from each place.

"Beer, matcha, coffee and donuts, we can't think of a better combination," Dunkin' Vice President of Retail Business Development Brian Gilbert said in a statement.

All four beers will be sold in a variety pack, and they'll debut at a pop-up event at Harpoon Brewery in Boston on Monday that will also offer free Dunkin' Harpoon IPA jelly donuts.

