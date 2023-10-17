Bfresh grocery store in Somerville's Davis Square has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

What was once a local trio of small grocery stores has officially said farewell to the area, as its final location has shut down.

According to an article from Cambridge Day, bfresh in Somerville's Davis Square closed on October 12, with Caroline Medeiros--who is the external and corporate communications manager for sibling grocery chain Stop & Shop--saying that "Stop & Shop has made the difficult decision not to renew the lease for our bfresh store....The store was not meeting financial expectations." The Elm Street shop opened in early 2017, joining other locations in Allston and Brighton, neither of which are in operation anymore.

The address for bfresh in Davis Square was 240 Elm Street, Somerville, MA, 02144.

