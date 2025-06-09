Bellingham

Bicyclist critically injured in Bellingham crash

Police in Bellingham, Massachusetts, said a cyclist was hit Monday afternoon on South Main Street.

A cyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Bellingham, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on South Main Street. Police and firefighters in Bellingham responded around 12:45 p.m.

The cyclist was treated on scene before being transported to Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, police said.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was brought to Milford Regional Medical Center after being evaluated by first responders.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Bellingham police said.

