Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Boston

The vehicle that struck the bicyclist remained at the crash scene

A bicyclist was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Boston on Friday morning.

Boston police said the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Albany Street at East Berkley Street.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Their name has not been released.

The vehicle that struck the bicyclist remained at the scene.

Homicide detectives and the Fatal Collision Team responded to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No further details were immediately released.

