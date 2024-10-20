Hartford

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Hartford, Conn.

A bicyclist from East Hartford was killed in a hit-and-run in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Albany Avenue shortly after midnight for a report of a collision involving a car and a bicycle. It was reported that the car had hit the bicyclist and then fled from the scene.

Once on Albany Avenue, police said they found a 27-year-old bicyclist in the road with severe injuries. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he later died.

The bicyclist has been identified by police as Rosevelt Vann Jr., of East Hartford.

Investigators said the vehicle that hit Vann is described as a black Infiniti sedan that fled eastbound onto Albany Avenue and then southbound onto Garden Street.

