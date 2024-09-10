New Hampshire

Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in NH

Driver wasn't injured and was cited for failing to yield, police said

By Staff Reports

Exeter Police Department

A bicyclist was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Exeter, New Hampshire, police said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Front and Winter streets, according to Exeter police, who said the man was traveling outbound with the flow of the traffic on Front Street when he was hit by an inbound Nissan Rogue that was turning left onto Winter Street and failed to yield to the bicyclist.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital's trauma center, police said. The extent of his injuries wasn't immediately known.

