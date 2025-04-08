Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Connecticut

A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Hartford Monday evening, police said.

The Hartford Fire Department said they responded to Main Street in the area of Capen Street for a reported accident around 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas Thompson, 42, of Hartford, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Investigators said the bicyclist was traveling south on Main Street when he was rear-ended by a car. The car then crashed into a parked vehicle, and the occupants fled on foot.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.