Biden Calls on Facebook to Rein in Misinformation and Voting Threats

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, June 2, 2020.
Matt Rourke/AP (File)

Former Vice President Joe Biden issued an open letter to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, calling for the social media giant to stamp out misinformation, including proposing a two-week pre-election period where all political ads are fact-checked.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, also called for “clear rules — applied to everyone, including Donald Trump — that prohibit threatening behavior and lies about how to participate in the election.”

“Anything less will render Facebook a tool of misinformation that corrodes our democracy,” the letter reads.

Facebook responded to Biden, saying “we will protect political speech, even when we strongly disagree with it.”

