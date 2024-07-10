Biden can beat Trump if he stays in the race, Healey says

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Wednesday she believes President Joe Biden can win reelection in November if he continues to resist calls to suspend his campaign, but she also reiterated her suggestion for the 81-year-old to "evaluate whether he remains the best candidate."

Facing a string of questions about the sitting president's fitness for the nomination in the wake of his shaky June 27 debate against former President Donald Trump, Healey -- who according to the New York Times called Biden's political position "irretrievable" during a call with fellow governors -- declined to elaborate on her conversations with the White House and other Democrats.

"Joe Biden has done an incredible job the last four years and has delivered. We continue to see the ways that his administration has had a positive impact here in Massachusetts, and I also appreciate that he stepped up in 2020 to save democracy," Healey told State House reporters Wednesday when asked if Biden should step aside. "I also have said that I think the president should continue and will continue to evaluate whether he remains the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump, because this election is about one thing, and that is defeating Donald Trump. But whatever the president decides, I will be all in and supportive and focused on working to defeat Donald Trump."

Biden took on a frustrated tone during a call to MSNBC and told Democrats to challenge him if they want him to withdraw from the race.

Asked if Biden could successfully beat Trump in November, Healey replied, "Yes, yes he can. But again, that's a decision that the president has to make as to whether or not he wants to continue to be the one, to be the nominee to go forward."

Concerns about Biden's age and fitness have dominated political circles, and elected Democrats have been split over whether to stick with the president or call for someone else to take up the mantle. Biden has so far vocally resisted calls from an increasing number of elected Democrats to step aside and allow a new nominee to take his place.

Healey declined to describe Biden's cognitive and physical abilities at a meeting the president convened with governors after the debate, nor to elaborate on her "irretrievable" comment reported by the New York Times.

"I'm not going to comment on my private conversations with the White House or anyone else," she said.