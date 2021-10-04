Biden Declares Disaster in NH After Flooding From Late-July Storm

New Hampshire will get federal assistance for cleaning up from a strong storm that caused flooding at the end of July after President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration for the state on Monday.

The move allows Cheshire and Sullivan counties to receive money to help repair or replace facilities damaged by the storm on July 29 and 30, as well as statewide for hazard mitigation measures on a cost-sharing basis, the White House said.

Heavy, continuous rain led to flash flooding, washed-out roads and a few home rescues across northern New England during the storm, authorities said at the time.

Police in Marlow, New Hampshire, said four people and two animals were rescued one night from a home off of Route 10 that had water rushing into the basement. About 15 miles north in Goshen, a fire department ladder truck helped with a home rescue.

“I’ve never seen it rain that hard in that short of time before,” said Kevin Bevilacqua, a road agent in Goshen, at the time. “We’ve got about five roads washed out and a bunch of people out of their houses.”

New Hampshire State Police responded to a number of flash-flooding calls in Goshen and Newport, about five miles away.